Breaking

Srinagar Police Attach Property of Drug Peddlers Worth More Than 1 Crore Under NDPS Act 

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
2 Min Read

Srinagar, July 12: In a significant move to combat the Drug menace and dismantle the infrastructure supporting narcotics trafficking, Srinagar Police has attached a residential property worth approximately 1 crore and 3 lakhs under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The property- comprising two-storeyed residential house belonging to a notorious drug peddler namely Mir Romaan S/o Mohammad Hashim Mir R/o Aali Masjid Eidgah area, who is involved in case FIR No.136 /2024 u/s 8/22, 29 NDPS Act of Police Station Safakadal.

The accused person has a history of involvement in drug peddling, primarily targeting local youth, thereby posing a grave threat to public health and safety.

Investigations have revealed the aforementioned property was acquired through proceeds from illicit drug trafficking.

Acting under Sections 68-E and 68-F of the NDPS Act, Srinagar Police formally seized and attached the immovable property as per the due legal process.

The property cannot be sold, transferred, or otherwise dealt with without prior approval from the competent authority.

This action forms part of the ongoing crackdown by Jammu and Kashmir Police on narcotics networks, with a focus on dismantling the financial structures that enable such illegal operations.

Citizens are urged to cooperate and share any information related to drug trafficking. Public support remains vital in ensuring a drug-free, safe, and healthy Srinagar.

 

US President Joe Biden to commend PM Modi for G20 leadership on Delhi visit
MeT predicts light Rain, Snow Over High Reaches of North Kashmir Tonight
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman accorded ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan
Army man dies of suspected heart attack
Mirwaiz emphasis need to ensure women’s access to Masjids
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article India rapidly moving towards becoming world’s third-largest economy: PM Modi
Next Article Minister Javed Rana directs for upgrades in Gujjar-Bakerwal Hostels
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

3 houses damaged, 3 firefighters injured in massive fire in Budgam village
Breaking Kashmir
ACB arrests Patwari while accepting bribe in Budgam 
Breaking
Sakeena Itoo addresses Triple Milestone Moment-2025 of JLNM Hospital Srinagar
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
CS reviews implementation of welfare schemes for marginalized sections across J&K
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News