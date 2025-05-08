Breaking

Uttarakhand: 5 killed in Uttarkashi helicopter crash

A helicopter crash in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district has left five people dead and others seriously injured, Garhwal Divisional Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey confirmed to ANI on Thursday.

The incident occurred in the border district of Uttarkashi near Ganganani. It involved a helicopter carrying six passengers and its captain.
Visuals from the crash site showed mangled interior of the chopper.

According to Pandey, as soon as news of the crash reached authorities, relief and rescue teams were mobilised and rushed to the site to assist with rescue operations and provide medical aid.

The cause of the crash is yet to be determined.
Further details are awaited.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said that SDRF and district administration teams have reached the spot for relief and rescue work.

“I have instructed the administration to provide all possible help to the injured and investigate the accident,” he said. (ANI)

 

