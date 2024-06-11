Beerwah residents slam authorities for failing to enforce traffic rules

Budgam, June 10: Despite the ban on roadside parking by the authorities, the main town of Beerwah in central Kashmir’s Budgam district continues to witness vehicles parked on both sides of the road, causing frequent traffic jams and inconvenience for locals.

Residents and students alike have expressed their frustration with the situation. “The presence of vehicles parked on both sides of the road has made it extremely difficult for people to navigate through the main town of Beerwah,” said Fatima Jan, a student. “Pedestrians are forced to walk on the road itself, as there are no proper footpaths available. This poses another challenge for commuters.”

Zahoor Ahmad, a local, said the lack of proper parking spaces in Beerwah’s main town is a major issue. “The daily influx of people and students creates a huge demand for parking spaces, but there are none available. As a result, people park their vehicles on both sides of the road, leading to daily traffic jams,” he said.

The parking situation near the Sub District Hospital is particularly problematic. “Patients who visit the hospital regularly for treatment are significantly affected by the lack of parking spaces,” Ahmad said.

Locals said the traffic police department should take strict action against those who violate traffic rules on a daily basis in the area.

Traffic police officials have acknowledged the issue and called for adhering to traffic rules. They have urged residents to take responsibility for adhering to traffic rules.

“We regularly conduct drives in the Beerwah main town to enforce traffic rules and prevent roadside parking,” said an official. “It is crucial for people to park their vehicles only in designated parking spots to reduce traffic congestion. By doing so, we can alleviate traffic congestion and make commuting easier for everyone.”

The municipal committee Beerwah said it is working on identifying suitable parking spaces near the tehsil office. “We have already identified a parking space in front of the Bairam cave and are working to create more parking spaces near the tehsil office,” said a municipal official.