NC leadership condoles demise of party leader from Poonch

Jammu, May 09: National Conference (NC) president Dr Farooq Abdullah and Chief Minister & Vice President Omar Abdullah expressed grief over the demise of Abdul Hamid Rana, District Secretary Poonch, after a prolonged illness.

The deceased was a close associate of “Sher-e-Kashmir” late Sheikh Mohd Abdullah and worked for the downtrodden people during his life and conveyed condolences to the bereaved family, the party said in a statement issued here.

In their messages, Dr Farooq and Omar prayed for peace for the departed soul and expressed solidarity with other members of the family.

The party’s General Secretary Haji Ali Mohammed Sagar, Dr Sheikh Mustafa Kamaal, Ajay Kumar Sadhotra Additional General Secretaries, Rattan Lal Gupta Provincial President Jammu Province, Sheikh Bashir Ahmad Provincial Secretary Jammu, Ajaz Jan MLA Poonch, Ch. Javid Iqbal MLA Budhal, Ch. Liaquet Ali Central Secretary, Dr Mumtaz Bukhari Vice President Jammu Province, Ch Rahim Daad former MLC, Ch. Wali Daad, Shafqet Mir Secretaries Jammu Province, Ch. Naseem Liaquet Ali DDC Chairman Rajouri, Th. Yashu Vardhan Singh, Zeeshan Rana Additional Spokespersons Jammu. Bagh Hussain Rathore District President Poonch, Shafayat Ahmad Khan District President Rajouri Urban, Ashok Kumar Sharma District President Rajouri Rural, Ch. Mumtaz Bajjard also expressed condolence with the bereaved family.