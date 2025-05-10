Azad calls for enhanced relief efforts for J&K border residents

Jammu, May 09: Gandhi Global Family (GGF) president Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday convened a significant online meeting of the party’s office bearers and volunteers to address the urgent humanitarian needs of people residing in the border areas along the Line of Control (LOC) in Rajouri, Poonch, Kupwara and Baramulla districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing from New Delhi, Azad emphasised the critical importance of extending timely assistance to these vulnerable communities affected by conflict and hardship. He urged GGF members to step up efforts by organising medical camps, blood donation drives and distributing essential relief material to the affected population.

“These efforts should not be limited to J&K but extended to other parts of the country, wherever people are in distress,” he said, according to a statement issued here.

The former Union Minister appreciated the dedication of GGF volunteers and reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to serving humanity with compassion and unity. He called for a coordinated and swift response to alleviate the suffering of affected families and ensure their basic healthcare and survival needs are met.

The meeting concluded with a strong resolve to intensify relief efforts and strengthen GGF’s grassroots presence in LoC and International Border of Jammu and Kashmir, the statement said.

The meeting was attended by Dr S P Varma, Adv Ram Mohan Rai, Spalbar Rigzin, Dinesh Gupta, Robert Robin Gill, Dr Mehajbeen Nabi, Dr Alka Sharma, S. Rajinder Singh, Noor-Ul-Malik, Majid Bichoo, Summi Seth, Dr Punit Kaur, Khurram, Sunaualla Tamiri, Dhannavelan, Nivedita Kumari, Bhanu Pratap Singh Jij, Surya Bhusal, Dr Himani Kumari, Amit Varma and others.