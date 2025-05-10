Pakistan’s Subversive Hypocrisy

Pakistan has been using the radical religious terrorism as the extension of its theo fascist objective to extend the project of Two-Nation theory that partitioned India and led to the continuous destabilisation in South Asia. And this policy got ingrained in its state apparatus. This is reflected every time it acts and presents its case. Be it the political class or the military establishment; Pakistani establishment has always pursued the policy of destruction laced with religious fanaticism. It has never lost an opportunity to prove that it is an antithesis of what India is. Its foundation of nation building has been very simple but very disastrous: to oppose what India stands for. If India is a democracy based on the progressive values guided by the civilizational moorings of equality for all then Pakistan has been the epitome of regression guided by radical religious theo –fascism. It has evolved its state and society as an amalgam of feudal structure confined to a particular region and propelled by the military establishment that projects itself as the guardian of radical religious pursuits. And in this connection it has always aspired to be the leader of all the Islamic nations. To do that it believes, it has to be the hardliner at all costs if it has to lose the faith of the international community. And in this regressive pursuit it has ended in establishing a vicious network of terrorism based on radicalisation to inflict damage in India and seek plausible deniability when caught in the acts of sabotage. It won’t be an exaggeration to say that Terrorist organisations based in Pakistan are nothing but the un-uniformed battalions of the Pakistan Army. This has been exposed in the public domain after the Pahalgam carnage. After the punitive strikes of the Indian Armed Forces on the terrorist modules and radicalisation centres in Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir(POJK) and Pakistan; the Pakistani state came out in the open to own those whom they made objects of plausible deniability. Presence of its Army Chief and Prime Minister in the funerals of these terrorists made it amply clear that this time Pakistan cannot escape its evil machinations. The bodies were wrapped in the Pakistani flags, giving these terror mercenaries a state funeral. It did not stop here but went beyond. The Pakistani Defence Minister has made a statement that exposes its nefarious designs to destabilise the neighbourhood. He has called the “Madrassas” (seminaries) as the second line of defence for Pakistan and this may be a revelation for those who are not aware about Pakistan’s asymmetrical warfare against India. This has vindicated India’s stand that the armed terrorists are Pakistan’s extended military arm. Pakistan has been seeking the reinforcement of its terrorist apparatus and its alignment with its defence preparedness. It is in this context that we must internalise its alliances across the globe. Pakistan has graduated well from its handling of the mercenaries from the Cold War era when it turned Afghanistan into a quagmire of international terrorism and diverted the men and materials by designing Operation Topac to unhinge Jammu and Kashmir from India. Examination and analysis of the debris of the drones used last night to attack the Indian installations and the civilian targets reveals that these are made in Turkey. It is well known now that Turkey has been morally, politically and economically equipping Pakistan to catalyse South Asia with religious radicalisation. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has been advocating the secession of Jammu and Kashmir from India even on international platforms. Now the ongoing India –Pakistan conflict has exposed Turkish complicity in bringing South Asia on the brink of destabilisation. India has to deal with Pakistan on various fronts and now the Turkish involvement in catalysing the present conflict cannot be ruled out. The ongoing conflict has exposed the subversive hypocrisy of Pakistan. A narrative is being created by Pakistan that India is damaging the religious places within its territorial domain and Pakistan is not involved. This is the height of absurdity. Pakistan believes that it can pull wool over the eyes of the international community to get bailed out. Debris of drones and missiles having Pakistani and Turkish marks proves beyond doubt that Pakistan is living in fool’s paradise. Moreover, why would a nation damage its own citizens? It may be a norm in Pakistan but not in India. This is true in case of Pakistan, where it has been bombarding and pounding its own citizens in Balochistan and indulging in their genocide. There are reports that Balochis have intensified the struggle for their right to self –determination and freedom from Pakistan after the ongoing India –Pakistan conflict. That takes the wind out of the sails of Pakistani falsehoods .