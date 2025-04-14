National School Games: J&K Wins 3 Medals in Thangta, Emerges Runners-Up

Manipur, April 13: Adding another feather to the already colourful cap of the Department of Youth Services and Sports by keeping J&K’s flag high at the national scene, J&K’s Thangta athletes bagged three medals including a gold in the prestigious 68th Natiknal School Games in the discipline of Thangta U-19 boys and girls at Imphal in Manipur on Sunday.

Hammad Bashir of Pulwama district bagged a Gold medal, while Ajaz Ahmad Sofi of District Kupwara and Murieza Iqbal Lone of Pulwama district claimed Bronze medals. Commissioner Secretary Youth Services and Sports, Sarmad Hafeez and Director General Youth Services and Sports, Rajinder Singh Tara congratulated the medals winners and the support staff for this brilliant achievement.

They said the young talent of Jammu and Kashmir has made us proud, adding the Department of Youth Services and Sports is inching closer to making J&K a sporting hub. “The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, which is leaving no stone unturned in carving a space on the country’s sports map, is all set to win a record haul of medals in the National School Games (NSG) this season, as a total of 52 medals have already been clinched by our athletes in various sports disciplines, while around 30 medals are expected to be secured in the remaining events, which include the medal winning sports disciplines like Roller Skating, Thang-ta, Football and Gatka etc,” said Tara.

He further said that 1800 athletes drawn from various districts of the Union Territory have already taken part in the National School Games (NSG) so far in this season, while 400 more athletes are expected to rub their shoulders with their counterparts from the other States/UTs in various disciplines of sports at the national scene. “Jammu and Kashmir has so far won 16 medals in Fencing with 3 Gold, 5 Silver and 8 Bronze, 15 medals in Wushu with 5 Gold, 6 Silver and 4 Bronze, 7 medals in Judo with 4 Silver and 3 Bronze, 4 medals in Taekwondo with 1 Gold, 1 Silver and 2 Bronze, 3 medals in Soft Tennis with 1 Silver and 2 Bronze; 3 medals inThangta with 1 Gold and 2 Bronze, 2 medals in Gymnastics with 2 Bronze and 2 medals in Weightlifting with 1 Gold and 1 Bronze medal,” Tara added.