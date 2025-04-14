U-15 Junior League 2024-25: Two More Junior League Matches Played at TRC Ground

Srinagar, April 13: Two matches of the U-15 Junior League 2024-25 were played on Sunday at the TRC Ground in Srinagar.

In the first match, Sreenidi Deccan FC delivered a dominant performance, defeating Inter Kashi 11-0 in a one-sided contest. The second match saw a tough battle between Real Kashmir Football Club (RKFC) and Delhi, which ended in a goalless draw.

RKFC is scheduled to play its next game against Corbett FC on April 15 at 10 AM at the same venue.

Earlier, in the recently concluded I-League season, RKFC hosted 11 matches and secured the third spot in the standings. The club, owned by Arshid Shawl, remains the only team from Jammu and Kashmir participating in the prestigious league.

The RKFC management expressed gratitude to the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council, Health Department, J&K Police, allied departments, and sponsors for their continued support in ensuring the smooth conduct of the matches at the TRC Ground.