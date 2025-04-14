Sports

Inter-School Girls Chess competition concludes at Sopore

Baramulla, April 13: In continuation to the ongoing inter-school sports competitions being organised by the Youth Services and Sports Department, an inter-school chess competition for Under-14 and Under-17 girls was held Sunday by Zone Sopore at Subhana Stadium Sopore.
Following the successful conduct of the Under-14 and Under-17 boys’ events, this two-day boys and girls’ chess competition witnessed enthusiastic participation from around 105 students representing various educational institutions across the education zone Sopore. The event highlighted the growing interest and talent indoor sports among young boys and girls of the region. The competition concluded on a high note, with the winners and runners-up participants being felicitated with trophies in recognition of their performance and sportsmanship.

