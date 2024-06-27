National conference on NEP concludes in Srinagar

Srinagar, June 26: The two day National Conference on “NEP-Innovative Pedagogical Approaches and Evaluation Reforms in Higher Education” concluded today at Government College of Education (GCoE), M A Road, here.

The panel discussion cum valedictory session was attended, among other dignitaries, by the Conference President, Professor Dinesh Singh, Vice Chairperson of Higher Education Council, J&K.

The experts and academicians deliberated upon the umbrella theme of the conference. The panel had academicians and educational administrators from various fields and institutions discussing key themes that had come up for discussion during the technical sessions earlier and the day before.

Professor Shakil Ahmad Ramshoo, Vice Chancellor IUST, Professor Umesh Rai, Vice Chancellor Jammu University, Professor Yasmeen Ashai, Director Colleges, Professor Majid Zaman, Controller of Examinations, Kashmir University, Professor Khurshid, Controller of Examinations Cluster University, Professor Mythili Ramchand from TISS, Mumbai, Professor Sandeep from Delhi University and Professor Renu Nanda from Jammu University deliberated upon the pertinent issues that the system of education is confronted with in view of implementation of NEP-2020 in J&K.

Heading the proceedings of the panel discussion, Professor Dinesh sought suggestions from the panel.

Professors Yasmeen, Director Colleges fore grounded the possibilities as well as concerns that NEP-2020 brings to J&K.

Professor Majid Zaman emphasized the need for unlearning and relearning on the part of teachers that could set the tone for the policy implementation.

Citing the example of TISS, Mumbai Professor Mythili Ramchand said that internal assessments have replaced external assessments which in itself brings more autonomy and agency to the teacher and flexibility and fluidity in the system, a key for educational reform. She also raised concerns regarding the centralization of education.

“We need to be clear on how to connect our students with their inner urges for vocation”, Professor Sandeep from Delhi University advocated.

While responding to a query from a delegate, Professor Umesh Rai, Vice Chancellor Jammu University asserted that multi-disciplinarity and inter-disciplinarity are very much possible. Citing examples of the DYD program launched by Jammu University, he suggested that narrow disciplinary approaches must give way to courses and programs having loose boundaries.

The major recommendations that resonated during the technical sessions were summed up by the Conference Coordinator, Fazl illahi.

Fostering a culture of continuous advancement and 21st century skills, greater focus on multi-modal teaching, introduction of CBA and numerical techniques in assessment and evaluation besides robust support to CCE were the other recommendations that came up during deliberation.

The conference concluded with Dr. Nazir Ahmad Bhat, HOD Education initiating the formal vote of thanks.