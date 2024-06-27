DC Bandipora reviews Muharram arrangements at Sumbal

Bandipora, June 26: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Shakeel ul Rehman today reviewed Muharram arrangements in a meeting held at Dak Bungalow, Irrigation Colony, Sumbal.

The meeting held threadbare discussions regarding various arrangements to be put in place for the smooth observance of the upcoming Muharram ul Haraam in the district.

On the occasion, public delegations led by Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi, Representative of Anjumane Sharie Shiyaan J&K, presented various issues before the Deputy Commissioner and sought their resolution for smooth observations.

The delegations raised the issues of uninterrupted drinking water, power supply, essential medical supplies, firewood, ration and other essentials, particularly during the auspicious days.

After patiently listening to the demands and issues of the public, the DC passed on spot directions to the officers from the line departments to work in coordination and make adequate arrangements well in time in all the localities during the Muharram days.

He emphasised the need for all the concerned line departments to sensitize their field staff for ensuring the smooth and hassle-free observance of Muharram related rituals.

The DC said that the District Administration has devised a proper plan to ensure all religious gatherings and processions are held smoothly and peacefully.

Among others, the meeting was also attended by SDM Sumbal, Aamir Choudhary; Tehsildar Sumbal, ExEn R&B, officers of Subdivisional Administration, representatives of various religious associations, and other concerned.