Kashmir valley attracts over 7.5 lakh tourists in first half of 2025

The Kashmir Valley welcomed a robust crowd of 7,53,856 tourists between January 1 and July 7, 2025, according to official figures from the Tourism Department. Of these, 7,38,537 were domestic tourists and 15,319 were international visitors, underscoring the region’s growing appeal despite global travel challenges.

Tourism officials remain optimistic, attributing this positive trend to Kashmir’s timeless charm and improved connectivity. “These figures reflect the Valley’s sustained popularity as a top destination for both leisure and spiritual tourism,” said a senior official, noting that domestic tourism remains the backbone of the sector this year.

Famed for its breathtaking mountains, serene lakes, and rich heritage, Kashmir has witnessed renewed interest from travelers across India. Officials credit this surge to effective promotional efforts, enhanced road and air links, and the region’s peaceful atmosphere, which reassures visitors.

The ongoingAmarnathYatra, which began earlier this month, has further boosted tourist arrivals. “Since the Yatra started, we’ve seen significant traffic increases along key routes like Pahalgam and Baltal. Pilgrims are also spending more time visiting Srinagar and nearby areas,” the official added.

Local tourism industry players are also upbeat. SalimWani, a Srinagar guesthouse owner, stated, “This year, we have been seeing a constant influx of visitors from Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru. People are traveling in families, groups and even individually. The word is out that Kashmir is safe, welcoming, and vibrant.”

ShaziaBano, a Pahalgam trekking guide, said adventure tourism is also picking up. “We have conducted groups on glacier treks, meadow walks, and camping tours. Local tourists are eager to discover offbeat Kashmir today not merely the places of usual visits,” she added.

Foreign tourist numbers, though smaller compared to the past, are slowly increasing. Travellers from Southeast Asia, the Middle East and some countries in Europe have been coming in small groups. “We believe that international arrivals will increase further in the next couple of months,” the tourism official said, noting that fresh campaigns abroad targeting foreign markets are scheduled before autumn and winter seasons.

Notably, the performance of Kashmir is in sync with broader international and national tourism trends. Globally, international tourist travel has been cautious, with most tourists opting for regional areas rather than long-haul routes. Conversely, India has reported strong internal travel in 2025, with places such as Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Kerala reporting sustained demand.

With the AmarnathYatra in motion, tourist officials are expecting a robust July and August. Hotel reservations in prime areas like Pahalgam, Gulmarg and Sonamarg are already running close to capacity, particularly on weekends.

According to one official, “This Yatra season has brought positive momentum. Pilgrims are not just coming for religious reasons they are discovering Kashmir’s natural beauty as well.”

In the future, stakeholders are convinced that the Valley’s tourism industry is on a strong trajectory of sustained growth. As a local hotelier succinctly described it, “Kashmir is not only back on the map it’s at the center of Indian travel again.”