Blood donation camp held at IUST

Awantipora, June 26: Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) today organized a voluntary blood donation camp in collaboration with Government Medical College Srinagar and the Rotary Club of Kashmir. The camp forming part of social responsibility initiatives undertaken by the University was inaugurated by Prof Shakil Ahmad Romshoo, Vice Chancellor and witnessed active participation of students and employees. Dr. Zahida Rasool, Medical Officer IUST coordinated the camp.

Exploring scope for collaboration between Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) and Entrepreneurship Development Institution (EDI), Shri Rajinder Kumar, Director JKEDI visited IUST and held discussions with Prof Shakil Ahmad Romshoo, Vice Chancellor.
Shri Kumar visited different facilities at IUST including CIED, NABL accredited Laboratory in the Food Technology, Incubation Lab besides others. Discussions were held on different matters including initiatives for skilling of youth in far flung areas, start-up funding, Food sustainability and safety, market fit, branding and building of robust start -up networks

