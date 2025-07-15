Top Stories

Spiritual fervor builds as pilgrims arrive early at ShriBudhaAmarnath Shrine

SarfrazChak
SarfrazChak
2 Min Read
Rising Kashmir

Poonch, July 14:  Even before the official commencement of the annual ShriBudhaAmarnathJiYatra, a large number of devotees have begun arriving at the sacred ChattaniMandir in Mandi Tehsil, demonstrating deep devotion and spiritual fervor. Pilgrims from across the PirPanjal region, various districts of Jammu and Kashmir, and several other states are visiting the shrine for early darshan.

Expressing joy and spiritual fulfillment, devotees shared that, as in previous years, people have started visiting the temple well ahead of the official start of the yatra. They praised the peaceful environment of the region and said they feel completely safe and secure. Authorities have ensured stringent security arrangements and provided all necessary facilities to make the pilgrimage smooth and comfortable.

Local residents are offering wholehearted support to the pilgrims, embodying a living example of interfaith unity. Although the area has a Muslim population of approximately 99.5%, locals from all communities, Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, are seen working together to assist the devotees. This spirit of cooperation has left a profound impression on visitors and stands as a shining example of communal harmony.

The formal ShriBudhaAmarnathYatra is scheduled to begin from Jammu on July 27. However, the early arrival of devotees highlights the shrine’s special significance in their spiritual journey. One pilgrim remarked that visiting ShriBudhaAmarnath before undertaking the ShriAmarnathYatra is believed to complete the spiritual experience and bring divine blessings.

Devotees further emphasised the calm and welcoming atmosphere, noting that past shadows of incidents like “Operation Sandoor” are now behind them. They urged people from across India to visit this sacred site and experience firsthand the divine aura and the warm hospitality of the local community.

