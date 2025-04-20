Breaking

LG Sinha expresses grief over loss of lives in J&K’s Ramban due to flash floods

"Deeply anguished by the tragic loss of precious lives": LG

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read
Manoj Sinha, Governor, J&K

Jammu, April 20: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has expressed grief over the loss of lives due to flash-floods triggered by incessant rain in Ramban.

“Deeply anguished by the tragic loss of precious lives due to the flash floods triggered by incessant rain in Ramban.

My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families in this hour of grief.

District administration, SDRF, rescue teams are on the job to ensure swift rescue and relief. All possible assistance is being extended to the affected families,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

You Might Also Like

Leave J&K’s sensitive matters for an elected Govt to deal with: Altaf Bukhari urges Centre, LG Admin

Chugh welcomes One Nation, One Election initiative of Modi govt

Monsoon Session: Speaker Om Birla holds all party meeting after Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm

Dry Weather to Prevail in J&K till Nov 24 : MeT

Anantnag Police Cracks Down on Narcotics ; 50 Lakhs Worth Property of Notorious Drug Peddler Attached

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Multiple vehicles, locals trapped under debris after landslide in Ramban
Next Article “Dear Mr Abdullah…”: Delhi Airport clarifies Indigo flight diversion carrying J&K CM
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

“Urge administration to prioritize immediate evacuation of vulnerable groups”: Mehbooba Mufti on Ramban Landslides 
Breaking
“Dear Mr Abdullah…”: Delhi Airport clarifies Indigo flight diversion carrying J&K CM
Breaking
Multiple vehicles, locals trapped under debris after landslide in Ramban
Breaking
“Unfortunate”: J&K Deputy CM Choudhary on Ramban landslide deaths
Breaking