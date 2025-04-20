LG Sinha expresses grief over loss of lives in J&K’s Ramban due to flash floods

Jammu, April 20: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has expressed grief over the loss of lives due to flash-floods triggered by incessant rain in Ramban.

“Deeply anguished by the tragic loss of precious lives due to the flash floods triggered by incessant rain in Ramban.

My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families in this hour of grief.

District administration, SDRF, rescue teams are on the job to ensure swift rescue and relief. All possible assistance is being extended to the affected families,” the Lieutenant Governor said.