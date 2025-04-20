Breaking

“Rain, Snowfall, thunderstorms & Gusty Winds Expected in J&K’s Higher Reaches Today”: MeT

Srinagar, Feb 18 (ANI): A man walks under an umbrella on the banks of Dal Lake amid the rainfall, in Srinagar on Sunday. (ANI Photo) National

Srinagar, April 20: The Meteorological Centre Srinagar has issued a weather advisory for Jammu and Kashmir, forecasting rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds over the next few days.

According to the advisory, April 20 is expected to be partly to generally cloudy with light to moderate rain, accompanied by thunderstorms, hailstorms, and gusty winds, particularly in the afternoon and evening hours. Higher reaches may experience light snowfall.

The weather is expected to remain generally cloudy on April 21, with scattered places likely to experience light rain and thunderstorms.

Residents are advised to plan accordingly and follow administrative and traffic advisories. Farmers are recommended to suspend farm operations until April 21.

The Met also predicted Dry Weather from April 22-28 with cloudiness towards April 25 evening.

The advisory also warns of possible landslides, mudslides, and shooting stones at vulnerable places, and advises people to stay indoors during thunderstorms and lightning.

 

Mughal Road Opens, Jammu-Srinagar Highway Closed
