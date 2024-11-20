Mubarak Mandi Needs a Holistic Approach

Historic Mubarak Mandi complex of Jammu city is again in the news. Mubarak Mandi is a comprehensive collection of palaces that has emerged over the centuries as the seat of power in Jammu region, defining the evolution of the Dogra dynasty as the rulers who shaped the political boundaries of erstwhile princely state of Jammu and Kashmir. Mubarak Mandi is not a mere structure of palaces but the urban historic city area depicting the various facets of Jammu’s socio-cultural and political identity. But this heritage complex has faced tremendous challenges. Mubarak Mandi complex has witnessed nearly thirty five major and minor fire incidents that rendered this heritage vulnerable to destruction and devastation. It was in 2003-04 that the civil society group PATH(Preserve Art Treasure & Heritage) led by heritage professionals from various fields realised the necessity to lead the public movement to stop the vandalisation of the Mubarak Mandi complex and filed a PIL. It was due to their efforts that various government offices were directed by the Honourable High Court to vacate the complex so that its heritage character is restored. Thereafter, there was the initiation of the preservation and conservation of the complex. The restoration work was handled by Archaeological Survey of India(ASI). It showed the desired results but later on various agencies were incorporated. Unfortunately there was not much progress in restoring the complex to its pristine glory. Even after years of restoration work there is no satisfactory result on ground. Heritage demands reuse that is sympathetic to the structure. But without realising the sensitivity of the heritage value the policy makers indulged in restoration work that was not compatible, leading to the delay in its preservation. It has only compounded the vandalisation and alteration of the original structure. Though there has been some visible restoration of a few palaces in the complex, it is evident from the condition of the complex that there is no comprehensive framework that can offer a complete restoration and sympathetic reuse plan. Mubarak Mandi Jammu Heritage Society that was formed to safeguard the complex has set into motion the process for the construction of a hotel in the complex. When analysed and evaluated from the heritage conservation and preservation standpoint this move will not serve the purpose of safeguarding the structure as the majority of the complex has not been restored yet. It must be noted that a complex of places like the Mubarak Mandi cannot be safeguarded by just setting up a hotel in a part of the complex when the complex has not been restored to its pristine glory. Jammu and Kashmir Government must internalise that in order to restore Mubarak Mandi and develop a sustainable economic model to develop it. A synergetic approach is needed that includes the tourism professionals and heritage managers besides the involvement of heritage conservators, conservation architects ,art historians is much needed. Promoting tourism activity in the complex when Mubarak Mandi is yet to be fully restored will boomerang and subject the entire complex to vandalisation. This complex must be developed in a phased manner. First and foremost there is the need for a heritage interpretation centre in the complex. Rest can follow. There is no dearth of heritage tourism experts in Jammu and Kashmir who have devised strategies exclusively for Mubarak Mandi. The book titled “Exploring Heritage Tourism in Jammu Region” by Dr. Mahesh Kaul, heritage tourism expert gives comprehensive marketing strategies to develop a sustainable heritage tourism model for Jammu region with a special emphasis on Mubarak Mandi. The need is to take such experts on board so that heritage of Jammu and Kashmir is restored and made sustainable.