J&K’s security situation improved drastically: Amit Shah

Sees 70% drop in violence in last decade

J&K now a model of security transformation under Modi’s leadership

JAMMU, NOV 19: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday hailed the significant improvements in India’s internal security, citing a 70% reduction in violence across Jammu and Kashmir, the North East, and Naxal-affected regions over the past decade.

Speaking at the 50th All India Police Science Conference at Raksha Shakti University in Gandhinagar, Shah attributed this achievement to the unwavering support from citizens and the government’s relentless efforts.

“This is a big achievement. A large number of people have wholeheartedly supported the government’s efforts to reduce this (violence),” he said, adding, “we have greatly improved the security situation in the three areas that were considered to be very disturbed over the years – Kashmir, North East, and Naxal.”

Union Home Minister pointed out that significant shifts have occurred in the country, globally, and in the realm of crime and policing. He stressed that the conference, which has been running for half a century, must adapt to these changes if it is to remain relevant in the fight against crime.

“Any system becomes obsolete if it remains unchanged for 50 years,” the Home Minister said while highlighting the transformative changes India witnessed over the past decade, particularly in the fields of internal security and the criminal justice system.

Shah discussed the government’s efforts to modernize the criminal justice system, stressing the importance of speed, accountability, and the use of technology.

“India’s criminal justice system will be the most modern, scientific, and efficient in the world in the next decade,” Shah said, discussing the significant reforms undertaken in the past years. These reforms also include advancements in drug control, with authorities seizing over 5,45,000 kilograms of narcotics, valued at ₹35,000 crores, six times more than previous efforts.

Shah pointed out that the modular use of technology is central to India’s evolving policing strategy. He emphasised the importance of integrating data across the judicial system, including police stations, courts, and forensic laboratories, to improve the speed and efficiency of justice delivery. He also mentioned the National Automated Fingerprint Identification System (NAFIS), the e-court system, and the Crime Multi-Agency Centre (Cri-MAC) as examples of this integration.

“Technology must be incorporated in such a way that laws do not need to be changed as technology evolves,” said Shah, stressing that the introduction of AI and data analytics into the policing system will help streamline investigations, crime prevention, and justice delivery.

The Home Minister called for an increased focus on hackathons and collaboration with AI experts to enhance the usability of data and create a more effective police system. He suggested that such technological solutions would also be key to tackling challenges like cybercrime, border security, illegal drone use, and narcotics investigations .

Shah concluded his address by stressing the need for a long-term roadmap for the Police Science Conference. “BPR&D should create a 10-year plan, with annual reviews and reassessments, to ensure that we remain on track and achieve our goals,” he said. He added that the collaboration of all stakeholders in the police, courts, prosecution, and law enforcement agencies forms a “joint family” of about 10 crore people, working together to strengthen the criminal justice system. “Through inclusive methodologies and discussions, the Police Science Conference has the potential to bring about transformative change,” he said.

Five areas of focus for Law enforcement

1. Tackling cybercrime & cybersecurity threats

2. Enhancing border security using technology to prevent infiltration

3. Preventing the illegal use of drones

4. Maximizing the use of modern technology in narcotics investigation

5. Addressing the misuse of the dark web for criminal activities