Breaking

At minus 0.7 degree Celsius, Srinagar records season’s coldest night

Agencies
Agencies
1 Min Read

The night cold has intensified in Kashmir parts with Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir recording the coldest night of season at minus 0.7 degree Celsius.

Srinagar recorded the first sub-zero temperature at minus 0.7 degree Celsius.

Shopian in South Kashmir recorded minus 3.9 degree Celsius while in Pahalgam, the mercury plummeted and settled at 3.7 degree Celsius.

Pertinently, the weatherman has predicted dry weather conditions till November 23rd following which the wet spell is expected in Jammu and Kashmir—(KNO)

You Might Also Like

India to resume visa services in Canada in four categories from tomorrow

Crescent sighted in Saudi Arabia, Ramadan to begin from tomorrow

Traffic stopped on Jammu-Srinagar Highway due to road repair work

SC seeks explanation for delay in appointment of judges in courts

Variant is mild…but people should wear masks when they go out: Expert on rising COVID cases

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Mubarak Mandi Needs a Holistic Approach
Next Article Delhi air quality dips back into ‘severe’ category; smog reduces visibility as AQI touches low levels
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

PM Modi arrives in Georgetown on State visit, recieved by Guyanese Prez, PMs of Grenada and Barbados
Breaking
Delhi air quality dips back into ‘severe’ category; smog reduces visibility as AQI touches low levels
Breaking
Mubarak Mandi Needs a Holistic Approach
Editorial
J&K’s security situation improved drastically: Amit Shah
Top Stories