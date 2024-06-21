MP Mian Altaf seeks speedy work on vital Jammu-Poonch highway

Ask agencies to upgrade road infrastructure; says will raise issue with Defence Minister

Srinagar, June 20: Senior National Conference leader and Member of Parliament (MP) Anantnag-Rajouri, Mian Altaf Ahmed has expressed disappointment over the slow pace of work and dilapidated road conditions of the strategic Jammu-Poonch highway.

In a statement issued here, the Lok Sabha Member of Parliament sought the immediate attention of the concerned authorities responsible for the maintenance and construction of the road projects along the Jammu-Poonch highway.

“The vital 240-km-long Jammu-Poonch highway is in dilapidated condition causing inconvenience to the public. The slow pace of work on this important project has marred the purpose of this strategic important road project,” he said.

Highlighting the importance of the Rajouri–Thanamandi–Bafliaz road, Mian Altaf said, “This road is very important from a strategic point of view and it also connects Srinagar with Jammu and various areas of twin border districts with rest of the J&K. However, the road is in dilapidated condition and special attention needs to be paid by BRO towards it,” he said.

The MP said that immediate resurfacing and maintenance of the Rajouri-Thanamandi–Bafliaz road is required to mitigate the extreme public inconvenience. He said lakhs of pilgrims visit the holy shrine Shahdra Sharief and this unmaintained road is a serious inconvenience to visitors.

After the completion of the vital road project, the time travel between Jammu and Poonch will be reduced by almost half from the present eight hours, Mian said, adding that the completion of the road project and the four tunnels will provide all-weather connectivity and provide a safe journey to the people.

The NC leader said that a couple of tunnels coming up on this highway and the pace of work needs to be expedited so that the work is completed and people will have a sigh of relief. “Nowshehra Rajouri road stretch, Rajouri- Manjakot and Rajouri-Thanamandi roads are also in bad condition and need immediate maintenance and degradation,” he said, adding that the administration and concerned agencies should work at a fast pace so that the road infrastructure in these areas are better.

Mian Altaf added that he will take up the issue with the Union Defence Minister Rajnth Singh.