Politics

NTA’s mishandling of NEET, NET exams jeopardises careers of lakhs of students: Parra

Demands SC-monitored inquiry into irregularities

RK News
RK News
3 Min Read

Srinagar, June 20: People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Youth President Waheed Ur Rehman Parra on Thursday said the increasing number of examination scams have become a routine occurrence, putting the careers of countless students in jeopardy.
In a statement, he said, “These back-to-back scams are a severe blow to the integrity of our education system and called for immediate and concrete measures by the Education Ministry to prevent their recurrence.”
Parra said the recent spate of examination scams is alarming and unacceptable. These scams not only undermine the efforts and dedication of hardworking students but also erode public trust in our educational institutions, he said, adding, “The time, effort, and dedication of lakhs of students have been wasted. The NTA must recognize the anguish, hard work, and hopes of the candidates taking these exams.”
The PDP leader asserted that irregularities, scams and cheating devalue the hard work of sincere students and the integrity of educational institutions. “Our students deserve integrity and transparency, not incompetence and chaos. When will you ensure a reliable system?” he asked.
Parra noted that the sudden cancellation, coming right after the alleged NEET examination scam, highlights the deeply flawed system of conducting entrance exams in the country. “Examination scams have become commonplace, endangering the futures of countless students. These consecutive scandals should be a wake-up call for the Education Ministry to implement decisive measures to prevent such incidents from happening again,” he said.
Waheed said he unequivocally stands in solidarity with students impacted by the upheaval surrounding the UGC NET exam in the aftermath of the alleged NEET scam. “The sudden and unceremonious cancellation on June 19th starkly illuminates the entrenched systemic ineptitude and malfeasance, perilously jeopardizing career trajectories and inflicting profound psychological distress,” he said.
Parra said there is an immediate need to enforce strict legal actions against individuals and groups involved in examination scams to deter future misconduct. “The Education Ministry must recognise the gravity of this issue and act swiftly to restore faith in our examination system. The future of our youth and the credibility of our educational institutions are at stake. It is imperative that the Education Ministry takes swift and decisive action to ensure the sanctity of our examination system and safeguard the future of our youth,” he said.
A meticulously supervised inquiry under the auspices of the Supreme Court is imperative to engender transparency and enforce accountability, thereby fortifying the prospects of our future scholars, he added.

 

You Might Also Like

MP Mian Altaf seeks speedy work on vital Jammu-Poonch highway

Manjit asks govt to provide sports infrastructure at panchayat level in J&K

People subjected to hardships ahead of PM’s visit: Apni Party

Farooq expresses grief over death of 550 Hajj pilgrims due to heat stroke

Dr Jitendra assumes charge as National Chairman IIPA for 3rd consecutive term

Share This Article
Previous Article MP Mian Altaf seeks speedy work on vital Jammu-Poonch highway
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Modi Thanks Kashmir
Editorial
Can Yoga Prevent Kidney Disease?
Viewpoint
Home of the Himalayas’ Initiative: Catapulting Uttarakhand’s Tourism
Viewpoint
Yoga and Kashmir Shaivism
Opinion

Recent Comments

No comments to show.