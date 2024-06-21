Politics

Manjit asks govt to provide sports infrastructure at panchayat level in J&K

RK News
2 Min Read

Samba, June 20: Apni Party Provincial President and former minister, S Manjit Singh on Thursday appealed to the government to provide sports infrastructure at the Panchayat level across the erstwhile State.
As per a statement issued here, the former minister was invited to the culmination of a final cricket match between the Pekhdi and Wadali cricket teams. The competitive match ended with the victory of the Pekhdi team. He distributed trophies among the winners and the runner-up teams and appreciated them for their sportsmanship spirit.
In his address, Manjit Singh lauded the organisers of the cricket match for encouraging sports activities at the village level, saying this would help the young generation to adopt sports over drug addiction that has consumed many young lives.
“The government along with the former PRIs should hold consultation and accordingly, introduce sports activities at the panchayat and village level and the infrastructures like stadiums should be developed with all the equipment and trainers,” he said.
The Apni Party leader said the sports activities would help the law enforcement agencies in maintaining law and order after the youth would get on the right track. “The drug addiction has given rise to multiple criminal activities including theft, snatching, and vehicle lifting incidents in the wake of prevalent drug smuggling/peddling,” he said.
Singh said the importance of the coordinated efforts of the civil society, police, and administration to control the growing menace of drug addiction.

