More CCTV Cameras to be installed on Kashmir Highway: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, on Friday said that additional CCTV cameras will be installed along the Kashmir highway to improve road safety and security.

The decision follows a recent accident on the Tengapora bypass road, which highlighted the need for a more proactive approach to preventing road mishaps.

Bidhuri stated that the cameras are essential not only for enhancing road safety but also for ensuring security. He assured that any non-functional cameras would be repaired and monitored regularly.

Speaking on the issue of road accidents, the Divisional Commissioner stressed the importance of a comprehensive approach.

“We must look beyond law enforcement; this is a sensitive and emotional issue. It’s essential to focus on moral education to prevent such incidents,” he said.

He further reassured commuters that they would not face unnecessary harassment, stating that individuals with valid documents and licenses would not encounter any issues. “The law applies equally to everyone,” he added. (KNS)

