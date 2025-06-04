Rajnath Singh to hold bilateral talks with Australian Defence Minister Marles; defence cooperation and regional security issues on agenda

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will meet Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles in New Delhi on Wednesday, an official statement said.

Both leaders will discuss regional and global security issues and the deepening of defence cooperation ties.

In a post on X, the Ministry of Defence stated, “Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh will meet Australian Deputy Prime Minister & Defence Minister Richard Marles MP in New Delhi today, to discuss regional and global security issues and deepen Defence Cooperation. Defence and security are key pillars of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, with both nations committed to peace, stability, and a rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific.”

Marles is travelling to the Maldives, Sri Lanka, India and Indonesia from June 2-5 for high-level meetings, as per the Australian Defence Government release.

The Deputy Prime Minister will meet leaders and counterparts in the South and Southeast Asia as part of the Government’s commitment to deepening diplomatic and defence partnerships in the Indo-Pacific.

During his visit to Maldives and Sri Lanka, the Deputy Prime Minister will discuss ongoing Australian support for both nations’ sovereign capability development, the release added.

In Indonesia, the Deputy Prime Minister will meet his counterpart to reaffirm our commitment to a peaceful, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

Ahead of the visit, Marles said, “Australia values our relationships with neighbours in the Indo-Pacific. Our deepening cooperation is at the heart of Australia’s approach to ensure the Indo-Pacific remains open, inclusive and resilient.”

“I look forward to meeting leaders and welcome productive discussions on how we can work together to shape a peaceful, secure, and prosperous region that is respectful of sovereignty,” he added.

On May 23, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated Richard Marles on his reappointment as Australia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence. (ANI)