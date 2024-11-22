Breaking

KPDCL announces power shutdown in Kashmir parts

RK Online Desk
2 Min Read

According to the Chief Engineer, Distribution, KPDCL, in order to carry out Branch cutting and routine preventive maintenance work, the shutdown of 33KV Lassipora-Keegam line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Keegam, Gulshanabad, Mitrigam and Charipora shall remain off while the power supply to the Murran, Rahmoo, Mitrigam, Hall, Keegam, Rajpora, Gulshanabad, Akhal, Charipora, Pakherpora and Kamrazipora areas will be affected from 10:00 AM to 04:00 PM on 23 November, 2024.
Similarly, in order to carry out laying of conductor for remained spans near Grid Station Awantipora and Laying of Cable Beneath Railway track in connection with Augmentation of conductor 0.05 ACSR to 0.1 ACSR of 33KV Awantipora-Airfield line, the shutdown of below mentioned lines shall be observed which will affect electricity to the given areas.
Also, shutdown of 33 KV Awantipora-Naroo line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Stations at Naroo and LIS Koil-II shall remain off while power supply to the Ratnipora, Lajoora, Naroo, Talangam and Uthoora areas will be affected from 10:00 AM to 04:30 PM on 24 November, 2024.
Similarly, the shutdown of 33 KV Awantipora-Sangam Ist line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Station at Marhama (pertainst to STD Bijbehara), Khedam (STD-Bijbehara), Sangam (STD-Bijbehara and Khellan shall remain off while the power supply to the Rakh Litter, Naina Batpora and Khellan areas will be affected from 10:00 AM to 04:30 PM on 24 November, 2024.
Further, the shutdown of 33 KV Awantipora-Sangam-IInd line shall be observed due to which 33/11KV Receiving Station at K-Koot and Panzgam shall remain off while the power supply to the Saimoh, K-Koot, Hariparigam, Kaigam, Chakoora, Gulzarpora, Panzgam, Railway and Panzgam Agriculture areas will be affected from 10:00 AM to 04:30 PM on 24 November, 2024.

