People subjected to hardships ahead of PM’s visit: Apni Party

Srinagar, June 20: Apni Party’s State Secretary and Chief Spokesperson Muntazir Mohiuddin on Thursday said the common people are being subjected to significant suffering in the name of security measures ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit to the valley.

Addressing a press conference here, Muntazir said, “People are being subjected to suffering under the guise of security arrangements ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit to the valley.”

He said, “Reports pouring in from various segments of the population suggest that security agencies have made daily life and movement very difficult in the name of security arrangements for the Prime Minister’s visit to Kashmir. Frisking on highways and other places is causing huge traffic jams. Furthermore, some reports indicate that arrests have been made as precautionary measures on the eve of the PM’s visit. Most parts of the city and outskirts have been converted into garrisons.”

The Apni Party Chief Spokesperson added, “On one hand, the people of Kashmir have recently demonstrated their faith in democracy by participating in the parliamentary elections. On the other hand, the same people are being marginalised in the name of security arrangements. Nowhere else in the entire country are people subjected to such suffering under the guise of security measures for the Prime Minister and other high-profile dignitaries.”

He expressed his disappointment at the lack of mention of the Mughal Road Tunnel in the agenda during a recent review meeting chaired by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, on his visit to Jammu and Kashmir. “Firstly, scheduling the Union Minister’s visit to J&K on the day of Eid was not advisable. Secondly, during the high-level meeting chaired by the Minister, there was no mention of the Mughal Road Tunnel, which is eagerly awaited by populations on both sides of the Pir Panjal,” he said.

While the Apni Party appreciates the minister’s announcement that work will commence on the Chattergala tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir at the earliest, the Mughal Road tunnel holds immense importance for the people here, Muntazir said, adding that this long-awaited tunnel will help maintain all-weather connectivity between the residents of the valley and Poonch Rajouri.