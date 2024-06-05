Breaking

“Mandate is against PM Modi and his style of politics”: Kharge at INDIA bloc meeting

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said that the result of the Lok Sabha elections is a political loss for Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally apart from being a “moral defeat” as well.

Addressing the INDIA bloc meeting held at his residence, Kharge said, “I welcome all INDIA partners. We fought well, fought unitedly, fought resolutely. The mandate is decisively against Modi and the substance and style of his politics. It is a huge political loss for him personally apart from being a clear moral defeat as well.”

“However, he is determined to subvert the will of the people. INDIA welcomes all parties that share its fundamental commitment to the values enshrined in the Preamble to our Constitution and to its many provisions for economic, social and political justice,” Kharge added.

Several INDIA bloc leaders arrived at the Congress President’s house to attend the meeting.

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi also arrived at the meeting. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav arrived at the residence of Kharge along with his uncle Ram Gopal Yadav ahead of the meeting to discuss a strategy to form the central government.

Congress workers were heard raising slogans in support of party leader Rahul Gandhi outside the residence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi.

According to the Election Commission of India, the BJP won 240 seats, much lower than its 2019 tally of 303. The Congress, on the other hand, registered a strong improvement, winning 99 seats. While the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance won 292 seats, the INDIA bloc crossed the 230 mark, posing stiff competition, and defying all predictions.

Notably, NDA leaders unanimously passed a resolution at an NDA meeting, electing Narendra Modi as their leader.

According to sources, PM Modi will take the oath for the third time on June 8. (ANI)

