Terror organisations used religion to justify killing of people, Islam condemns terrorism: Owaisi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi, part of the all-party delegation led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda, said that terrorist groups wrongly use religion to justify killing innocent people. He said that Islam condemns terrorism and the Quran clearly says that killing one innocent person is like killing all of humanity.

During an interaction with the prominent personalities in Bahrain, Owaisi said, “These terrorist organisations have justified killings of innocent people in India and they have out of context quoted Quranic verses…we have to put an end to it. They have used religion to justify the killing of people. Islam condemns terrorism and the Quran has categorically stated that the killing of one innocent person is like the killing of whole humankind.”

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Democratic Progressive Azad Party Chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad called for stronger international support to combat terrorism. Azad said, ” …We need support at every international fora and in OIC (Organization of Islamic Cooperation)…we don’t want to eliminate any country. We want Pakistan to dismantle this terrorist infrastructure and take action against terrorists…”

In the same interaction, BJP MP S Phangnon Konyak said that Pakistan has continued its terror activities against India since partition and urged Bahrain to ask Pakistan to take responsibility.

She added that the Indian government has made its stand clear and will respond firmly if attacked again. “Since partition, Pakistan has not stopped its terror activities against India…Our request is if Bahrain can also come forward and ask Pakistan to step up and take responsibility for its actions…government of India is very clear on its stand this time…if attacked again, India will respond,” Konyak said.

The delegation, led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda, also includes Nishikant Dubey MP, BJP; Phangnon Konyak, MP, BJP; Rekha Sharma MP, NJP; AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi; Satnam Singh Sandhu MP; Ghulam Nabi Azad; and Ambassador Harsh Shringla.

The delegation aims to brief international partners on India’s response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism while engaging with leaders in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Algeria.

The multi-party delegation, consisting of seven groups led by one MP each, has been initiated to counter global misinformation and highlight India’s zero-tolerance policy on terrorism. (ANI)