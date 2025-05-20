BreakingKashmir

Will ensure smooth, safe conduct of Amarnath Yatra, Mela Kheer Bhawani: CM Omar Abdullah 

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said that the government is putting adequate measures to ensure safe and smooth conduct of Amarnath Yatra and Mela Kheer Bhawani.

Speaking with reporters in Ganderbal, CM Omar, as per news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), said that the administration is making adequate arrangements while security related measures are also being made to ensure smooth conduct of Mela Kheer Bhawani and Amarnath Yatra.

He said that tourism has been hit badly, but currently the situation is not such to revive the sector again. “Once the Amarnath Yatra concludes, the government will sit with stakeholders and take measures to revive tourism again,” he said.

He added that tour operators from outside also want tourism to flourish here again. “Some groups have started arriving again. The revival measures will be taken once the yatra concludes,” he said.

Chief Minister visited his constituency in Ganderbal where he inaugurated old age home at Pandach, and also land foundation stone for veterinary hospital. He also visited Kheer Bhawani temple to review arrangements for the upcoming mela—(KNO)

