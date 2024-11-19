Lt Gen Sadhna Saxena Nair visits Siachen Base Camp

Lieutenant General Sadhna S Nair, DGMS (Army) and Senior Colonel Commandant of the Army Medical Corps AMC, visited Siachen Base Camp and forward areas.

During the visit, she interacted with the troops, expressing the nation’s pride in their service at the world’s highest battlefield.

During her visit, she reviewed the medical operations and logistics at Siachen Base Camp and inspected the newly established Military Hospital MH at Partappur.

In a solemn tribute to the fallen, Lt Gen Sadhna Nair laid a wreath at the Siachen War Memorial, honouring the Brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the Nation.

DGMS also commended the Army Medical Corps AMC, Army Dental Corps ADC and Military Nursing Staff for their vital role in providing comprehensive medical support and maintaining the health and morale of troops deployed in the challenging conditions of the Siachen Glacier.