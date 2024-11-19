Breaking

Lt Gen Sadhna Saxena Nair visits Siachen Base Camp

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

Lieutenant General Sadhna S Nair, DGMS (Army) and Senior Colonel Commandant of the Army Medical Corps AMC, visited Siachen Base Camp and forward areas.

During the visit, she interacted with the troops, expressing the nation’s pride in their service at the world’s highest battlefield.

During her visit, she reviewed the medical operations and logistics at Siachen Base Camp and inspected the newly established Military Hospital MH at Partappur.

In a solemn tribute to the fallen, Lt Gen Sadhna Nair laid a wreath at the Siachen War Memorial, honouring the Brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the Nation.

DGMS also commended the Army Medical Corps AMC, Army Dental Corps ADC and Military Nursing Staff for their vital role in providing comprehensive medical support and maintaining the health and morale of troops deployed in the challenging conditions of the Siachen Glacier.

You Might Also Like

Operation Kaveri: Nearly 3,000 Indians evacuated from crisis-hit Sudan

Div Com reviews Power scenario in Kashmir

Snowfall disrupts electricity in Kashmir parts, only four 33KV under fault at present: KPDCL

Director JKEDI gives a warm sendoff to Syed Firdous Bhukhari on his superannuation

Terrorist fires on CRPF vehicle in Srinagar, none injured: Police

Share This Article
Previous Article Kulgam district awarded Best District in Fisheries (UTs) by Ministry of Fisheries
Next Article World Heritage Week-2024: Directorate of AA&M, J&K hosts week-long Exhibition
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

District Admin Srinagar reaches out to the fire victims of Gurupora Rainawari
Breaking
Over half a dozen youth injured in J&K’s Kathua road accident
Breaking
Kisan mela to be held at Old Fruit Mandi Shopian on 21 November
Breaking
KPDCL announces Power Shutdown in parts of Kashmir valley from tomorrow
Breaking