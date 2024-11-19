Breaking

Kulgam district awarded Best District in Fisheries (UTs) by Ministry of Fisheries

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

In a significant achievement, District Kulgam has been awarded the prestigious ‘Best District Award in Fisheries’ by the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairies on the occasion of ‘World Fisheries Day.’

The award recognizes the Fisheries Department’s remarkable stride in promoting sustainable fisheries, empowering local fish farmers, and enhancing trout and other fish production through innovative techniques and policies.

Meanwhile the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam, Athar Aamir Khan extended heartfelt congratulations to the Fisheries Department for their dedication and hard work, which led to this significant achievement.

He added that this recognition is a testament to the commitment and collaborative efforts of the Fisheries Department and the district administration in uplifting the fisheries sector and creating livelihood opportunities for many.

The Fisheries Department in Kulgam has been actively implementing various welfare schemes, enhancing fish production infrastructure, and introducing scientific methods to boost productivity and sustainability.

You Might Also Like

Elderly Man Dies After Hit By Moving Train Along Budgam-Srinagar Section

At ‘SVANidhi Se Samriddhi’ Awareness Camp, DC Poonch highlights flagship Govt Schemes for Street Vendors

Air Traffic, Train Services Resume; Highway Remains Closed

Jammu-Srinagar Highway closed for second consecutive day: Officials

Spanish ambassador visits SPS museum in Srinagar 

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article J&K LG inaugurates Officers’ Rest House & Community Centre at Ghazipur City Railway Station
Next Article Lt Gen Sadhna Saxena Nair visits Siachen Base Camp
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

District Admin Srinagar reaches out to the fire victims of Gurupora Rainawari
Breaking
Over half a dozen youth injured in J&K’s Kathua road accident
Breaking
Kisan mela to be held at Old Fruit Mandi Shopian on 21 November
Breaking
KPDCL announces Power Shutdown in parts of Kashmir valley from tomorrow
Breaking