Kulgam district awarded Best District in Fisheries (UTs) by Ministry of Fisheries

In a significant achievement, District Kulgam has been awarded the prestigious ‘Best District Award in Fisheries’ by the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairies on the occasion of ‘World Fisheries Day.’

The award recognizes the Fisheries Department’s remarkable stride in promoting sustainable fisheries, empowering local fish farmers, and enhancing trout and other fish production through innovative techniques and policies.

Meanwhile the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam, Athar Aamir Khan extended heartfelt congratulations to the Fisheries Department for their dedication and hard work, which led to this significant achievement.

He added that this recognition is a testament to the commitment and collaborative efforts of the Fisheries Department and the district administration in uplifting the fisheries sector and creating livelihood opportunities for many.

The Fisheries Department in Kulgam has been actively implementing various welfare schemes, enhancing fish production infrastructure, and introducing scientific methods to boost productivity and sustainability.