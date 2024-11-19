Breaking

World Heritage Week-2024: Directorate of AA&M, J&K hosts week-long Exhibition

2 Min Read

To commemorate World Heritage Week 2024, the Directorate of Archives, Archaeology, and Museums, J&K, inaugurated a week-long exhibition on the theme ‘Rare Manuscripts and Books’ at the Art Gallery, Shergarhi Complex, Srinagar.

The event, scheduled from November 19 to November 25, 2024, showcases a remarkable collection of rare manuscripts and books, highlighting the rich cultural and literary heritage of the region.

The exhibition was formally inaugurated by Vijay Kumar Bidhuri , Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, who commended the department’s efforts in preserving and promoting the region’s invaluable heritage.

Speaking on the occasion, he emphasized the significance of rare manuscripts and books as windows to the past, offering insights into the region’s history, culture, and intellectual traditions.

The exhibition is being organized by the Directorate of Archives, Archaeology and Museums, J&K under the supervision of Kuldeep Krishan Sidha, Director, Archives, Archaeology and Museums, J&K.

Following the inaugural ceremony, a Heritage Walk was organized from the Shergarhi Complex to the SPS Museum, Srinagar. The walk, flagged-off by the Divisional Commissioner, witnessed enthusiastic participation from heritage enthusiasts, scholars, and students from various schools celebrating Srinagar’s historic landmarks and rich cultural tapestry.

The event marks a significant initiative in creating awareness about the importance of heritage conservation/preservation while offering the public a unique opportunity to engage with the treasures of J&K’s archival and literary legacy.

Meanwhile, all heritage enthusiasts and members of the public are cordially invited to explore the glorious past of UT J&K during the World Heritage Week celebrating the Department from 19th to 25th of November, 2024.

