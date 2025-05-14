Chugh demands judicial inquiry into Majitha hooch tragedy

Chandigarh, May 13: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary, Tarun Chugh has expressed deep shock over the tragic hooch incident in Majitha, which claimed the lives of 15 individuals. He has demanded a judicial inquiry into the incident and termed it a direct outcome of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s inefficiency and collapsing governance structure.

Chugh strongly condemned the Bhagwant Mann-led government, saying that the tragedy has “once again brought national shame to Punjab under AAP’s misrule”.

“The incident has exposed the thriving illegal liquor trade in Punjab, which has gained momentum ever since the AAP came to power. The same AAP, which brazenly facilitated liquor cartels in Delhi, is now turning Punjab into a worse victim of the same corrupt model,” Chugh said.

The BJP leader asserted that a thorough judicial probe is necessary to bring out the truth and to fix accountability for the state government’s failure in preventing the spread of the liquor mafia across Punjab.