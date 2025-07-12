Narratives of distrust fading, J&K witnessing new dawn of empowerment: LG Sinha

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said that Jammu and Kashmir is undergoing a remarkable transformation, particularly in education, women empowerment, and economic sectors.

Speaking in Shopian, the LG, per news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) underlined shifting mindsets and dismantling of false narratives that once discouraged community engagement with initiatives like the Army Goodwill Schools.

“There was a time when people were told not to send their children to Army Goodwill Schools. Narratives were created to instill fear and mistrust. But I ask you—if our brave soldiers can protect our borders, then why can’t they help educate our children?” Sinha questioned.

He emphasised this misleading propaganda has lost its ground over the past five years, and people now recognise the value and quality of education being provided in these institutions.

He said Army Goodwill Schools have become symbols of hope and opportunity for many in remote and conflict-affected areas. “Today, students from these schools are not just learning subjects—they’re becoming responsible citizens, and many are excelling in competitive fields.”

LG Sinha highlighted the significant progress made by women in the region. “Thousands of women across J&K have joined Self Help Groups (SHGs) and are no longer job seekers—they have become job providers, leading change from the front,” he added.

Citing flagship schemes like the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM), Umeed, and Tejaswini, the LG said these programs are not just financial tools but platforms of transformation. “Through these initiatives, women are receiving skill-based training, financial assistance, and mentoring. This has enabled them to set up their own businesses and gain social and economic independence,” he said.

Local SHGs, especially in rural belts like Shopian, have been active in sectors such as horticulture, food processing, tailoring, and agri-business. “The confidence on their faces says it all—they believe in themselves, and they believe in the future,” the LG added.

LG Sinha said that the UT’s economy has doubled in the past five years, a feat made possible by good governance, improved law and order, and increased public participation in developmental processes.

“This growth is not just in numbers—it reflects in better roads, schools, digital infrastructure, and livelihoods. We are hopeful that this trend will continue this year as well,” he said—(KNO)