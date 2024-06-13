Terrorists’ plan to shift focus to Jammu will not succeed: Jitendra Singh

Kathua, June 12: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Dr Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said that the terrorists, under pressure from security forces in the Kashmir Valley, are on the run and are attempting to shift their activities to the Jammu region. He, however, assured that these efforts will not succeed.

Speaking to media persons after visiting injured civilian Om Prakash, who underwent successful orthopaedic surgery at GMC Hospital, and after offering condolences to the family of the late Kamaljeet Sharma, Dr Singh said, “Terrorists from across the border will never gain ground support from the local population. The people of this region, including the Hiranagar sector where the recent incident took place, are deeply nationalist and patriotic. This was evident as civilians provided decisive information about the movements of suspected terrorists and assisted security forces in capturing the hiding terrorists.”

The Union Minister said the people of this region, known for their historical struggle against anti-national forces, will ensure that any attempt to introduce anti-India terrorism will fail and backfire on the perpetrators.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism as the core approach of the government, Dr Singh said these incidents indicate that terrorism is in its final phase, with terrorists at their wit’s end. “The government has the ability to strike decisively, as seen in the surgical strikes and other proactive operations over the past decade, which has contributed to the restoration of peace and normalcy in the Kashmir Valley,” he said.

Dr Jitendra hailed the coordination between the civil administration and security forces. He said several important suggestions from security experts would be presented to the concerned authorities to deter future terror activities. He also mentioned that Village Defence Groups (VDGs) are being revived and made more effective, and security posts will be established wherever necessary.

During his visit to the bereaved family of Amarjeet Sharma, Dr Singh assured that the family would receive significant relief and assistance. He, along with his supporters and the BJP team, will take responsibility for the family’s well-being and ensure the smooth education of their children, the minister announced.

A proposal is being considered to provide a nursing job to one of the trained family members, along with support for other family members, he added.

Dr Jitendra also appreciated the administration and medical staff of GMC Kathua for their timely and successful orthopaedic surgery on Om Prakash, who is now completely out of danger.

Ongoing attacks contradict BJP’s normalcy claims: J&K Congress Chief

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) Chief Vikar Rasool on Wednesday criticised the government for its handling of security in J&K, questioning the effectiveness of their strategies amid a series of recent attacks in the Jammu division.

“There has been a series of attacks in Jammu division, and I don’t know what the government and security forces are doing,” Vikar said while addressing a press conference here. He said there is a discrepancy between the government’s claims of normalcy post-Article 370 abrogation and the actual ground situation.

Vikar said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, have repeatedly claimed that the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir has significantly improved. However, he argued that the continuous terrorist activities contradict these assertions.

“Today, the situation is such that a series of attacks are continuously happening in Jammu. I want to remind PM Modi that when Manmohan Singh was PM, he always said that despite having the army, BSF, and other security forces, (terrorists) still infiltrate. Today, I pose the same question to the PM, HM, and Defence Minister,” he said.

Expressing his concern for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, Rasool said there is a need to reassess and strengthen the security grid. “We don’t want, God forbid, any untoward incident during the Amarnath Yatra which we would regret later. There is a need to assess the security grid and strengthen it,” he added.

The J&K Congress Chief said that terrorism has been around for 35 years, but they never claimed to have eradicated it completely. However, when they were in government in 2002, the situation was better. “Now, despite claims of a secure environment, what we see is continuous terrorist incidents. We want stability, increased tourist flow, and a peaceful life for the people of Kashmir,” he said.

Vikar called for immediate assembly elections to enable the people to choose their representatives and ensure that the promises of peace and security are upheld.

Terror attacks seem conspiracy against strong Modi govt: Bukhari

Apni Party President Syed Mohammed Altaf Bukhari on Wednesday expressed concern over the terror-related twin incidents in Kathua and Doda, saying the government should take a tough stance.

“The security forces should ensure the peace is not disturbed and communal harmony is maintained,” he said, adding, “These terror incidents aim to disturb the peaceful atmosphere in Jammu region by targeting the civilian population and security forces.”

Bukhari asked the people to remain vigilant from the elements, who are trying to disturb peace and help the security forces maintain a peaceful atmosphere.

“The government should keep close monitoring of the situation in Jammu region’s three districts i.e. Reasi, Kathua, and Doda where these terror-related incidents have been reported in the last over 72 hours,” he said.

The Apni Party Chief suspected that these terror incidents seem a conspiracy against the strong government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Condemning the terror attack in Kathua, he expressed solidarity with the family members of CRPF personnel namely Kabir Dass, who was martyred at village Seda Sohal in Hiranagar.

Meanwhile, the party’s Vice President, Aijaz Ahmed Khan has strongly condemned the terror incident in Reasi in which a bus carrying Shiv Khori pilgrims was targeted. He condemned the terror incidents in Hiranagar (in Kathua) and Doda in which a CRPF person was martyred, and several security forces personnel were injured in Doda respectively.

The party’s General Secretary Vijay Bakaya also expressed shock over the surge in terror incidents and alarmed the authorities that they should act carefully to foil any kind of nefarious designs of the anti-national elements. “These incidents have the potential to create panic in the society and hurt communal harmony,” he said, expressing faith in the capability of the J&K Police and security forces to handle the situation.

Similarly, Provincial President of Jammu, S. Manjit Singh also condemned the terror attacks. He asked the security forces to act tough against the terrorists. He appealed to the people of the Jammu region to maintain communal harmony at any cost.

Other leaders of the Party from Kathua and Doda including President Kandi (Bani-Basohli) and Yasar Choudhary also condemned the terror incidents and termed it a threat to the peace in the region.

NC calls for ‘more pragmatic approach’ to tackle terrorism

Rattan Lal Gupta, J&K National Conference Provincial President Jammu, on Wednesday expressed deep concern over the deteriorating security situation in the wake of a disturbing surge in terror incidents across the Jammu region, saying the administration has “apparently failed” to effectively curb terrorism.

Interacting with the functionaries of YNC Jammu at Sher-e-Kashmir Bhavan Jammu, Gupta said, “Three terror attacks within 72 hours in Jammu region have exposed the negative narrative created by the administration about the end of terrorism in J&K. The spike in terror activities is a matter of grave concern for one and all.”

“It is alarming to see that despite numerous assurances and tall claims by the administration, the ground reality paints a very different picture. The people of Jammu region continue to live in fear, and the lack of concrete action is deeply disheartening. Despite so many terror attacks in the recent past including one at Dhangri village in Rajouri district, ambushes on armed forces’ convoys, the Reasi attack, and the latest ones in Hiranagar village and in Doda district, the people sitting at the helm of affairs must understand the gravity of such sensitive issues,” he added.

The NC leader said the government should strengthen the intelligence network, enhance coordination among security agencies and ensure that security personnel are adequately equipped and supported.

Rattan Lal claimed that during the previous NC regime, terrorism was at its lowest. “But in the Jammu region now, things have deteriorated and innocent people are being targeted,” he said, adding that there should be an urgent review of the security measures and a more pragmatic approach to tackle terrorism.

Hakeem for zero tolerance against terrorism

Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Front (PDF) and former minister Hakeem Muhammad Yaseen has expressed serious concern over the increasing terrorist activities in the Jammu division.

He extended sympathies to the bereaved families of civilians, police personnel, and security forces martyred in various terror strikes in Saida village in Hiranagar Kathua, Chattargala area of Doda district, and the Poonch and Rajouri districts during the last few days.

In a statement issued here, Hakeem condemned the terrorist attacks on civilians, police personnel, and security forces in these areas and urged the government and law enforcement agencies to remain vigilant to thwart further infiltration attempts from across the borders. “The government should protect innocent lives from terrorist attacks and not be complacent about the prevailing normalcy and peace in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said, calling for zero tolerance for terrorism to safeguard the lives and property of citizens.

The PDF Chairman said, “Killing of precious human lives is against the tenets of Islam. The perpetrators of terrorism can never be true followers of Islam.” He prayed for eternal peace for the departed souls of the martyrs and wished for the early recovery of those injured in the terrorist attacks in the Kathua and Doda districts.