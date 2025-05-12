MP Altaf meets shelling-hit families in Poonch

Poonch, May 11: National Conference (NC) Member of Parliament (MP) from the Anantnag-Rajouri segment, Mian Altaf Ahmed, visited several affected areas in Poonch district on Sunday to assess the impact of recent cross-border shelling.

In a statement issued here, Mian Altaf highlighted the tragic toll of the recent hostilities, which claimed innocent lives, injured many, and left several families homeless. During his visit, he met with residents whose homes were damaged and reviewed the situation firsthand.

Accompanied by MLA Surankote, Ch Mohd Akram, the MP visited the District Hospital Poonch to inquire about the condition of those injured. He urged hospital authorities to provide the best possible medical care to the victims. Mian Altaf demanded that the families of those who lost loved ones be provided government jobs under SRO, along with adequate compensation and rehabilitation support.

“I urge the LG administration and the government to ensure immediate compensation and rehabilitation for affected families. The families of those who died should be given government jobs under SRO,” he stated.

The MP said that affected families should also receive financial assistance to rebuild their damaged homes. “People in areas like Poonch and Rajouri have suffered greatly and require full support from the government,” he added.

Mian Altaf also welcomed the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, calling it a relief for residents living along the border.