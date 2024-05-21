Breaking

LG Sinha interacts with Yuva Sangam’s youth delegation from Maharashtra under Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat initiative

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today interacted with the youth delegation from Maharashtra, at Raj Bhawan.

In his address, the Lt Governor welcomed the Youth who are on a five-day visit to J&K for Yuva Sangam, under Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat initiative. He said the initiative aims to strengthen people-to-people connect between youth, including on-campus and off-campus students, of the two regions.

“Yuva Sangam reflects the spirit of NEP 2020 with focus on experiential learning and youth are provided with opportunity to explore the rich diversity of the country and diverse facets of ancient heritage. During the tours, multi-dimensional exposure under five broad areas- Tourism, Traditions, Development, People-to-People connect and Technology is provided to the youth delegation,” the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor highlighted deep spiritual, cultural, emotional and creative bond between J&K and Maharashtra. He said since Bhakti-Kaal, the two region’s traditions are deeply rooted in devotional beliefs. He also informed the delegates that land has been provided to construct Maharashtra Bhawan in J&K UT.

The Lt Governor also motivated the students to dedicate themselves for project-based learning and they should aspire to provide solutions to the challenges of society.

He also recalled the valuable contribution of great personalities of Maharashtra to nation building.

Faculty members of NIT Srinagar and Nodal Officers were also present on the occasion.

