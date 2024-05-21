Heat wave in Srinagar, Qazigund, MeT predicts rise in temp for next one week

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu & Kashmir and Qazigund, the gateway of Kashmir have recorded the heat wave on Tuesday while the weatherman here has predicted increase in the maximum temperature for the next one week, saying that the most areas of J&K are expected to record the heat wave for the next seven days.

Srinagar has recorded a maximum temperature of 30.0 degree Celsius while Qazigund recorded 30.8 degree Celsius today.

The departure in Srinagar was recorded 5.2 degree Celsius while Qazigund recorded 6.8 degree Celsius today, the Meteorological department in its report said.

The other station of Kashmir also recorded a rise in the maximum temperatures. In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at 26.2 degree Celsius while in Kupwara, it settled at 28.7 degree Celsius.

As per MeT, Kokernag and Gulmarg, a famous ski-resort, have recorded a maximum temperature of 28.6 degree Celsius and 19.8 degree Celsius respectively today.

Jammu division has also recorded a rise in the mercury while most of the areas simmer at above 30 degree Celsius.

Jammu station as per the data has recorded 41.0 degree Celsius while Banihal and Batote have recorded 30.4 degree Celsius 30.9 degree Celsius.

Katra and Bhaderwah have recorded 37.3 degree Celsius and 32.6 degree Celsius respectively.

Meanwhile, Director MeT, Dr Mukhtar Ahmad told KNO that the weather is expected to remain dry till May 28. “As per the forecast, the heat wave is expected in J&K parts as the temperature would increase in the next one week,” he added.

Furthermore, he stated that there is no forecast of any activity till May 28—(KNO)