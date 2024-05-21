Jail-Free Kashmir and Case-Free Kashmiri is Mehbooba Mufti’s Priority for Parliament: Waheed Parra

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Youth President Waheed Ur Rehman Parra here on Tuesday said that “Jail-Free Kashmir and Case-Free Kashmiri” is Mehbooba Mufti’s priority for Parliament. Intensifying his ongoing campaign for Party President Mehbooba Mufti, Parra addressed several public meetings in the Bijbehara area of Anantnag District.

During the campaign, Parra also held numerous meetings with activists and supporters. Conducting a door-to-door campaign, he aimed to communicate the vision and justice upheld by party president Mehbooba Mufti. He was accompanied by Youth General Secretary Najmu Saqib and other party functionaries.

Speaking on the occasion, Parra said, “We are committed to rallying support for her in the upcoming parliamentary elections, ensuring that the voices of the voiceless are finally heard and respected. Mehbooba Mufti’s agenda for Parliament is clear and resolute: Jail-Free Kashmir and case-free Kashmiri. This powerful vision underscores her unwavering dedication to advocating for the fundamental rights and freedoms of every Kashmiri.”

Parra further added, “She stands as a beacon of hope for those who have long been marginalized and oppressed. Her commitment to justice, peace, and prosperity for Kashmir resonates deeply with all of us who yearn for a brighter future. Each conversation reaffirms our belief that, together, we can create a Kashmir where every individual is free from fear and persecution. We envision a Kashmir where our youth can dream without limits, where our elders can live with dignity, and where our voices can rise in unity and purpose.”

He urged the people in Bijbehara and beyond to join this pivotal moment. “Stand with Mehbooba Mufti and the PDP. Let us transform our collective aspirations into reality. Together, we will ensure that our voices echo in the halls of Parliament, bringing about the change we so desperately need. Our journey is just beginning, and with your support, we will achieve a Kashmir that is truly free and just,” Parra stated while addressing a public meeting in Bijbehara.

Parra empathetically voiced Party President Mehbooba Mufti’s solidarity with the incarcerated youth, emphasizing their plight and the necessity of amplifying their voices on a national platform. He said, “Mehbooba Ji will draw the attention of the government to address the genuine aspirations of the people and to grant amnesty to youth and students so they can live normal and dignified lives.”

He continued, “The Party President has vowed to fight for political prisoners languishing in different jails across the country and make efforts to bring them back to their homeland so their families can meet them regularly. These families are going through terrible pain since it costs them thousands to travel and meet their kin. She will highlight these issues and make significant efforts to bring them to Kashmir if elected in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.”

Waheed highlighted the efforts launched by Party President Mehbooba Mufti when she, as Chief Minister, announced an amnesty for first-time offenders of stone-pelting for 4,500 youth in the valley. He said, “The PDP has always believed in dialogue and reconciliation processes. The coercion and oppression methods tested by this government have failed to bring changes in Kashmir. Dialogue and reconciliation have been effective in ending alienation among youth and bringing considerable change. We proved it during Mufti Sahib’s regime and again when Mehbooba Ji revoked the cases of hundreds of students.”

Her determination to champion their cause in Parliament, if elected, is resolute. She pledges to be a vocal advocate for justice and the restoration of their fundamental rights. “She is firmly resolved to ensure that the voices of these imprisoned youths are heard in the highest legislative institution of the country and their grievances are addressed,” Parra said.(KNS)