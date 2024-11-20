LG Sinha inaugurates joint edition of Jammu Film Festival and The International Film Festival of Srinagar

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today inaugurated the joint edition of Jammu Film Festival (JFF) and The International Film Festival of Srinagar (TIFFS), at Aquaplex Crown, Bagh-e-Bahu, Jammu.

In his address, the Lieutenant Governor extended his felicitations to the organizers and all the participants. He said the entries from more than 50 countries is a testimony to vibrant, peaceful and prosperous J&K UT under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Peace, vibrant movie culture and economic prosperity are interlinked and I want to warn those who are trying to disrupt normal life or day dreaming of bringing disorder that existed before 2019”, the Lieutenant Governor said.

He said, “Our law enforcement agencies are monitoring the anti-India elements and separatists’ ecosystem and if they try to put people’s lives in danger or compromise India’s integrity, we will ensure exemplary punishment for them”.

The Lieutenant Governor called upon filmmakers to utilise their craft to inspire people to follow the right path, serve their art and also give priority to national interest. He observed that cinema is vital element of soft power and global popularity of our film industry has contributed in bonding with different cultures across the world.

“Good Cinema is not just entertainment but also influences the greater cause of service and human values. I believe a good film is one which strikes a balance between entertainment and social concern,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor exhorted film-makers that they possess a powerful medium of change which can play an important role in establishing equality, social justice and help in eradicating social evils.

On the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor also spoke on the progressive Film policy of J&K and series of initiatives, including operationalization of Cinema Halls in Kashmir, incentives to film makers, Single Window portal, taken by the government to create a vibrant film ecosystem in Union Territory of Jammu Kashmir. He said that Jammu Kashmir will host the International Film Festival next year.

At the inaugural ceremony, the Lieutenant Governor paid homage to famous Theatre and Film personality of J&K, Shri Mushtaq Kak and recalled his outstanding contribution to the world of cinema and theatre.

The Lieutenant Governor also lauded the efforts of ‘Vomedh Organization’ for promoting cinema in Jammu Kashmir and felicitated various stakeholders associated with the event. Renowned film-maker and actor, Sh Pankaj Khajuria was conferred with the Mushtaq Kak award.

Ms. Yasha Mudgal, Commissioner Secretary, Tourism Department; Sh Shiv Kumar Sharma, DIG Jammu -Samba -Kathua Range; Sh Rohit Bhat, President Vomedh and Festival Director of Jammu Film Festival & TIFFS; senior officials, participants of the Film Festival, industry professionals, prominent artists and cinema enthusiasts were present.