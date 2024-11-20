Breaking

DC Srinagar visits Guripora Rainawari; expresses solidarity with victims of tragic fire incident

Financial assistance of Rs 13.40 lakh, provided to fire affected families

RK Online Desk
RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat today visited the fire victims of Gurpora Rainawari area to express solidarity with the victims of the unfortunate fire incident that damaged several houses on Tuesday evening.

The Deputy Commissioner who was accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Syed Ahmad Kataria and other Officers met with the affected families and consoled in their hour of need.

On the occasion, the DC provided financial assistance of Rs 1.20 lakh to each owner whose residential houses were damaged in the tragic fire incident.

A total amount of Rs 13.40 lakh was given to the fire victims, besides tents, blankets, mattresses and daily use utensils.

Pertinent to mention that, on Tuesday evening immediate relief was sanctioned by Deputy Commissioner Srinagar through the team of District Administration provided to the affected families in the form of tents, blankets, mattresses and kitchen sets, besides Rs 20 thousand to each affected families as an interim relief out of the District Red Cross Fund.

You Might Also Like

Endangerment of nuclear facilities may have catastrophic consequences: PM Modi to Zelenskyy

BWF World Rankings: Prannoy, Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand climb new career-highs

Gunshots heard in Bandipora, search operation underway

ICC CWC 2023: Virat Kohli becomes first player in history of ODIs to score 50 tons

Kashmir reels under sweltering heat, records season’s hottest day

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article CM Omar Abdullah calls for focus on agriculture varsities to tackle climate change and boost J&K’s economy
Next Article LG Sinha inaugurates joint edition of Jammu Film Festival and The International Film Festival of Srinagar
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

“Had they not supported BJP in 2014…”: J&K CM’s advisor Nasir Aslam Wani slams PDP over Article 370 abrogation
Breaking
NIA arrests accused wanted ina 2020 Kashmir narco-terror case linked with Pak-based terrorist outfit
Breaking
One killed, 8 others injured in J&K’s Doda road accident
Breaking
IGP Kashmir visits Shopian, reviews crime and security
Breaking