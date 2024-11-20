DC Srinagar visits Guripora Rainawari; expresses solidarity with victims of tragic fire incident

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat today visited the fire victims of Gurpora Rainawari area to express solidarity with the victims of the unfortunate fire incident that damaged several houses on Tuesday evening.

The Deputy Commissioner who was accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Syed Ahmad Kataria and other Officers met with the affected families and consoled in their hour of need.

On the occasion, the DC provided financial assistance of Rs 1.20 lakh to each owner whose residential houses were damaged in the tragic fire incident.

A total amount of Rs 13.40 lakh was given to the fire victims, besides tents, blankets, mattresses and daily use utensils.

Pertinent to mention that, on Tuesday evening immediate relief was sanctioned by Deputy Commissioner Srinagar through the team of District Administration provided to the affected families in the form of tents, blankets, mattresses and kitchen sets, besides Rs 20 thousand to each affected families as an interim relief out of the District Red Cross Fund.