IGP Kashmir visits Shopian, reviews crime and security

Inspector General of Police Kashmir, V.K. Birdi, visited Shopian district today to review the functioning of the district’s law enforcement efforts and to assess the security situation.

The visit included a review of the district’s crime scenario, law and order preparedness, the performance of the Special Operations Group (SOG), and the ongoing training programs for the police personnel.

During his visit, IGP Birdi chaired a crime review meeting attended by senior officers, including DIG SKR Shri Javid Iqbal, SSP Shopian, and other gazetted officers. SSP Shopian, Shri Anayat Ali Chowdhary, provided a comprehensive briefing on the district’s policing operations.

The IGP emphasized the need for robust intelligence gathering and timely operational responses to maintain peace and security in the region. He also inspected the SOG camps, urging regular training and advanced programs to enhance operational capabilities.

The crime review focused on recent trends, with the IGP stressing the importance of curbing anti-national activities. He directed the officers to intensify surveillance and take stringent measures against the misuse of social media to incite violence.

IGP Birdi concluded his visit by inspecting various police stations in Shopian, including Police Station Shopian, where he reviewed the PS records maintained at the stations.“`