Girls outshine boys as 79.94 percent students pass 10th Standard examination in J&K

The J&K Board of School Education on Wednesday announced result for annual 10th standard with over 79.94 percent students qualifying the examination, officials said.

A JKBOSE official told GNS that as many as 145671 students-75427 boys and 70244 girls-had enrolled for the examination of which 116453 were declared qualified while 29093 failed to qualify.

In terms of pass percentage, girls have fared better with 81.24 percent (57063) passing the examination as compared to boys’ pass percentage of 78.74(59390).

As many as 16343 students have secured a percentage of 90 to 100 percent while 18678 have achieved a percentage of 80 to 89 percent. Earlier, the JKBOSE also declared results of the Higher Secondary Part Two (Class 12) Annual Examination 2025, with an overall pass percentage of 75%. Out of 1,03,308 students who appeared for the examination, 77,311 were declared to have qualified.

This is for the first time that the JKBOSE declared results of 10th as well as 12th standard together. (GNS)