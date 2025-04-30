Breaking

Girls outshine boys as 79.94 percent students pass 10th Standard examination in J&K

Agencies
Agencies
1 Min Read

The J&K Board of School Education on Wednesday announced result for annual 10th standard with over 79.94 percent students qualifying the examination, officials said.

A JKBOSE official told GNS that as many as 145671 students-75427 boys and 70244 girls-had enrolled for the examination of which 116453 were declared qualified while 29093 failed to qualify.

In terms of pass percentage, girls have fared better with 81.24 percent (57063) passing the examination as compared to boys’ pass percentage of 78.74(59390).

As many as 16343 students have secured a percentage of 90 to 100 percent while 18678 have achieved a percentage of 80 to 89 percent. Earlier, the JKBOSE also declared results of the Higher Secondary Part Two (Class 12) Annual Examination 2025, with an overall pass percentage of 75%. Out of 1,03,308 students who appeared for the examination, 77,311 were declared to have qualified.

This is for the first time that the JKBOSE declared results of 10th as well as 12th standard together. (GNS)

You Might Also Like

Abdullahs must stop protecting Pak-sponsored terrorists : Tarun Chugh

World today is looking at India with great confidence: Piyush Goyal

SIU raids houses of militants and their relatives in Ramban

LG Manoj Sinha Terms Rajouri Incident, Involving Death of 2 Civilians, As Unfortunate, Announces 5 Lac Rupees As Ex-gratia to NOKs

DAK seeks wastewater testing to predict Covid-19 outbreaks

Share This Article
Previous Article Kokernag breaks 18-yr-old record, sees hottest April day at 29.1°C
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

Kokernag breaks 18-yr-old record, sees hottest April day at 29.1°C
Breaking
Rajnath Singh hails Cabinet’s decision for caste census, calls it key step to empower the exploited, deprived
Breaking
Court awards punishment of community service to three individuals in Sopore
Breaking
JKBOSE Class 10th Results declared, Check your results here
Developing Story