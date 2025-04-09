Journalist Farzana Mumtaz bags Dayawati Modi Stree Shakti award 

In a significant development, Farzana Mumtaz, Editor-in-Chief of Weekly News Kashmir, bagged the prestigious Dayawati Modi Stree Shakti Award known also as Dayawati Modi Stree Shakti Samman .

As per the statement issued here, The award was given during the three day historical and first of its kind Women Conclave in Kashmir organised by Stree Shakti under leadership of Rekha Mody .

The Dayawati Modi Stree Shakti Samman, instituted in 1998 by Stree Shakti, is an award by women, for women, and in memory of an extraordinary woman. It’s awarded to a woman who dared to dream and had the ability to translate her dream into reality.

Dayawati Modi Stree Shakti Samman, instituted in 1998, had Alka Saraogi, an eminent author and Hindi writer, as the winner of the twenty-first award. Farzana Mumtaz became the 22nd recipient of the award and the first from Jammu and Kashmir to bag this prestigious award.

Farzana Mumtaz, in her acceptance speech, dedicated this award to all the women of the globe, especially those who are voiceless and have less say. As a matter of fact, Farzana Mumtaz’s more than two-decade career in journalism has shined in diverse paradigms of media and leadership.

Rekha Mody, Head of Stree Shakti, while presenting the prestigious Dayawati Saraswati Modi Stree Shakti award to Farzana Mumtaz, noted that this esteemed award has traveled from Kolkata to Delhi, Sri Lanka, and now Kashmir.

She commended Farzana Mumtaz for her outstanding contributions to media and women’s leadership, describing her as a true iron lady.

Alka Sarogi, noted author and previous award recipient, observed that Dayawati Modi was a fierce lady who lived life on her own terms and changed the world through her actions.

“It is the award dedicated to every downtrodden woman. The woman who cuts firewood in the forest or sells products to sustain her family. This award is dedicated to every woman,” opined Farzana Mumtaz.

The three-day Stree Shakti Women’s Leaders Conclave witnessed a dynamic vibrancy and a lot of world-changing ideas. Ace scholar and professor of Sanskrit, Professor Kashinath from Nepal, got the Vidushi Vidyotma Stree Samman.