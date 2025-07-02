BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

LG Sinha releases Book ‘Shiva Tatva Amarnath’ highlighting spiritual legacy of Amarnath Yatra

RK Online Desk
1 Min Read

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today released a book titled “Shiva Tatva Amarnath”, published by Shri Kailakh Jyotish and Vedic Sansthan Trust.

The Lieutenant Governor congratulated the authors Mahant Rohit Shastri, Shri Rohit Jandiyal and all the members of the Trust for offering a unique presentation of faith, devotion to Lord Amarnath, and Vedic traditions, through the book.

The book elaborates on Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, the dialogue between Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, the legend of the formation of the holy ice Lingam (Himling), sacred places along the pilgrimage route, saint traditions, folk culture, pilgrimage management, administrative contributions, environmental aspects, and the broad philosophical concept of Shiva Tatva.

Dr Mandeep K. Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor and CEO Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board; Mahant Rohit Shastri, President, Shri Kailakh Jyotish and Vedic Sansthan Trust and members of the trust including Shri R.K. Chhibber, Shri Rohit Jandiyal, Shri Vinay Jamwal, Dr. Sanjay Sharma, Shri Nigam Gupta and Shri Sunil Sharma were present.

