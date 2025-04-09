Two killed, Four injured in Doda road accident

Atleast two people were killed while as four others were injured in a road accident at Kastigarh’s Shamthi area of Doda district on Wednesday.

Officials told GNS that a load career (Bolera) bearing registration number JK06B1695 was coming from Ramban towards Doda when it met with an accident.

In this incident two people were killed while four others were injured.All the injured have been shifted to GMC Doda for treatment.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident.

More details are awaited. GNS)