Dr Darakhshan inaugurates Science Laboratory at RP School in Nagbal Ganderbal

Chairperson of Jammu & Kashmir Waqf Board Dr Darakhshan Andrabi today inaugurated the newly constructed modern science laboratory at RP School in Nagbal Ganderbal.

According to the statement, At the very impressive event, Dr Andrabi interacted with the students at the School who had created models depicting the development of IT sector & other science streams. She hailed the efforts of the school management in believing in the talent of the young stars.

Andrabi expressed her happiness on the interest of young students in subjects like Artificial Intelligence and digital technologies. In her Presidential address Waqf Chairperson said that National Education Policy (NEP) has provided us a new approch to education which is holistic, practical and diverse.

“In this new age of digital technologies, we have to emphasize on the limitless scientific exposure to our students. Scientific & creative temperament among our young generation will lead us to a brighter future”, said Dr Darakhshan.

She invited the students to acquaint themselves with central government’s Digital India Mission & Skill India Mission & become a part of numerous initiatives and programmes under these missions for chiseling their scientific personalities.

Andrabi felicitated the participating children for their innovative models and concept depictions. Earlier Andrabi was accorded a warm welcome by the school management and the students on her arrival. Chairperson RP School Muzaffar Ahmad Bhat, Principal RP School Nazir Ahmasd Sofi, President Private Schools Association G N War, Professor Khurshid from Kashmir University & famed social activist Farooq Ganderbali also participated in the event.