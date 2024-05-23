City

JKTDC introduces mini cruise rider in Dal Lake

Aatif Qayoom
Aatif Qayoom
2 Min Read

Srinagar, May 22: The Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Development Corporation (JKTDC) has announced a special fare for individuals and families for its cruise boat in Dal Lake. “With the onset of spring, we announce a special offer of Rs 200 per passenger for a half-hour ride in our cruise boat for the next 15 days,” said JKTDC Managing Director Syed Fakhruddin Hamid.
Dal Lake, a renowned tourist destination in Srinagar, is gaining attention for its adventurous experiences. Recently, a floating aqua park was established, and zorbing balls were introduced to thrill visitors. “The actual fare of the cruise boat is Rs 10,000 per hour for a group of 60 passengers. To enable individuals and families to enjoy the cruise boat ride, we have devised a special offer for them,” Hamid stated.
The cruise boat, which has a seating capacity of 60 people, is equipped with several facilities, including split air conditioning, life-saving gadgets, and first aid. “People can make bookings for family get-togethers, ring ceremonies, or other social gatherings by contacting 7006684284 or the Reservation Office (Tour & Travel) TRC Srinagar at 0194-2502274,” a JKTDC official said.
A tourist who experienced the mini-cruise ride in Dal Lake described it as a wonderful experience. “It was amazing to take this ride in the world’s famous Dal Lake. This initiative will allure more tourists here. Previously, visitors could only see houseboats and take Shikara rides. Recently, zorbing balls and an aqua park were introduced. Now, the cruise ride has been added, providing a new experience for visitors,” he said.
An official from the tourism department mentioned that hundreds of tourists visit Dal Lake daily. “The government is making every effort to enhance its beauty for visitors. Several adventurous activities will be introduced in the coming months,” he stated.
This initiative by JKTDC is expected to attract more tourists to Dal Lake, offering them a unique and memorable experience.

 

