Kashmir

Forest Protection Force, Forest dept seize illegally loaded chinar timber

Umar Raina
2 Min Read

Ganderbal: In a significant crackdown on illegal timber smuggling, the Forest Protection Force (FPF) Ganderbal along with the Forest Department and Sonamarg Police, seized an LP truck loaded with chinar tree timber in the Sonamarg area of Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.
The operation, conducted last night, was led by Assistant Director Sindh Forest Protection Force Mohammad Yousuf Magray and Block Forest Officer Sonamarg Bilal Ahmad, with assistance from Check Post Sonamarg officials Fareed Ahmad and Mohammad Shafiq and other staff members.
According to details provided to Rising Kashmir, the joint team acted on a tip-off from certified sources, intercepting an LP truck with registration number 9622/JK22A. The truck was found to be illegally loaded with 316 feet of chinar timber, concealed beneath carpets to evade detection. The timber was reportedly being smuggled to Ladakh.
Sources indicated that the operation was closely monitored by the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Sindh and the Deputy Director FPF Ganderbal. The truck and its illegal cargo have been confiscated under the Forest Act Section 26, and a comprehensive investigation is now underway to identify and apprehend those involved in the smuggling operation.
This successful raid highlights the ongoing efforts of the Forest Protection Force and the Forest Department to curb illegal logging and protect the valuable chinar trees of Kashmir.

