LS polls: CBC organises awareness prog under SVEEP at Bijbehara

Anantnag, May 22: The Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Field Office Anantnag on Wednesday organised an Integrated Communication and Outreach Program (ICOP) under Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) at Government Model Boys Higher Secondary School Bijbehara here.

The objective of the ICOP was to sensitise and educate voters, especially first-time voters, about the importance of participation in the democratic process.

Addressing the gathering of Numberdars, Chowkidars, ASHAs, ICDS workers, students and faculty of Government Degree College and BHSS Bijbehara, Tehsildar Bijbehara said that the onus is on the people to ensure they elect capable representatives to the House of People to voice their concerns. She impressed upon the youth to vote in encouraging numbers on 25th May, the day Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha constituency goes to polls.

Nodal Officer, SVEEP gave a detailed presentation on how SVEEP is spreading voter awareness and promoting voter literacy in India. He said that this time efforts are made to encourage first-time voters to exercise their voting rights.

Resource persons from the SVEEP cell also highlighted the importance of educating the voters to increase electoral participation and make sure they can make informed choices. First-time voters also shared their views on how excited they are to be part of the democratic process.

In his introductory remarks Field Publicity Officer, Anantnag informed about the active role of CBC in spreading voter education across J&K and Ladakh. He said that CBC is organising a series of ICOPs as well as standalone cultural programmes for voters’ awareness under SVEEP.

Field Publicity Officer, CBC Srinagar made a fervent appeal to first-time voters to visit their respective polling stations to exercise their democratic rights.

To reinforce the message of electoral participation, a skit was organised by the empanelled cultural party of CBC, Jammu and Kashmir. An open quiz was also organised for the students during the event.

Among those who attended the programme were the Principal of Model Boys Higher Secondary School, Bijbehara, the Statistical Officer, and officials from the Department of Youth Services and Sports.